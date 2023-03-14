RRR At Oscars 2023: When Naatu Naatu Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava Met Rihanna. See Viral Pics

Kaala Bhairava shared this picture. (courtesy: kaalabhairava7)

It was a night to remember for Naatu Naatusingers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava as they not only left everyone awestruck with their performance at the Oscars but also bumped into one of their favourite singers Rihanna. TheRRR singers on Instagram shared some behind-the-stage moments, expressing their happiness on meeting the "most amazing lady". Rahul shared a picture posing with Rihanna and wrote a long note revealing that Rihanna congratulated them on winning the award. The viral track Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. Rihanna's song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated in the same category.

In the image, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, happily poses with Rahul Sipligunj. The image seems to be clicked behind the stage after Rihanna's performance. Along with the photo, Rahul wrote, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It's an emotional moment for me!! Can't keep calm #mydreamcometrue."

Take a look below:

Kaala Bhairava also shared a long post after meeting "Queen" Rihanna" on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture in which the singer poses with Rihanna, Rahul and choreographer Prem Rakshith. He wrote, "I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @badgalriri Wanted to tell her how much I love 'Stay' and that I must've listened to it a million times, but yes I was short of words! This memory is going to 'stay' in my heart forever."

Take a look below:



Rihanna also gave a live performance at the 95th Academy Awards. She performed her nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.