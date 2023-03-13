RRR At Oscars 2023: How Ram Charan-Upasana, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Celebrated At Vanity After Party

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and Jr NTR pictured at the Vanity afterparty. (Pic Credit: Getty)

Oscars 2023 is done, the RRR Team - Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others are now busy celebrating Naatu Naatu's Oscar win for Best Original Song at Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty hosted by Radhika Jones. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who is 6-month-pregnant, arrived in style. Ram Charan looked dashing in a black t-shirt and matching pants layered with an emerald green coat, while Upasana looked beautiful in a black ensemble. Jr NTR looked dapper in a black bandhgala coat and matching pants.

Check out the pictures below:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani also arrived at the Oscars afterparty in traditional ensembles. They, along with Ram Charan, happily pose for the camera. Take a look below:

Ram Charan poses with the trophy at the Oscars afterparty. Take a look below:

Also, at the afterparty, Jr NTR met Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Michael B Jordan. They twinned in black outfits and happily posed for the cameras. Take a look below:

After attending Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty, the RRRTeam gathered at RRR director SS Rajamouli's house to celebrate the Naatu Naatu win. Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared a video and pictures on her Instagram stories. In the first image, we can see the entrance of his house decorated with balloons. In the caption, she wrote, "#naatunaatu post Oscar celebrations at SS Rajamouli Garu (brother)'s house."

Next, Upasana shared a video in which MM Keeravani is playing the piano. It's followed by a picture of Ram Charan posing with the awards - Oscars, Critics Choice Awards and others.

Take a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers also won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.