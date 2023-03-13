RRR Oscars 2023: To Naatu Naatu, With Love From Shah Rukh Khan Rajinikanth And Other Stars

Oscars 2023: A still from RRR song Naatu Naatu

It's a special day for India as the country won not one but two awards at the Oscars -RRR song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category and The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. Ever since then, wishes have been pouring from all corners. The recent celeb to join the list is Shah Rukh Khan. Calling both Oscars "truly inspirational," SRK tweeted, "Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank you for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!"

Take a look below:

Superstar Rajinikanth congratulated RRRTeam for getting the "prestigious Oscars Award". The star tweeted, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians."

My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 13, 2023

Soon after Naatu Naatuwas announced as the winner, Priyanka Chopra shared a short video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Yesss team". Check out the post below:

Calling the moment "Historic," Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95 ! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all," followed by a heart emoticon.

Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95 ! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 13, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated both the teams of RRR for Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers, and wrote, "Congratulations to the teams of RRR for Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers on their well-deserved Oscar wins! You have not only brought home laurels but also shown the world our craft. You have made all of us so proud!"

Congratulations to the teams of RRR for Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers on their well-deserved Oscar wins! You have not only brought home laurels but also shown the world our craft. You have made all of us so proud! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 13, 2023

Kajol shared a collage of two pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "And they have done it. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for winning the academy awards for the best original song and short documentary."

Meanwhile, All That Breathes was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. The Oscar, in this category, went to Navalny.