Rod Stewart Pauses Utah Concert After Almost Fainting Onstage, Uses Oxygen Tank

Music icon Rod Stewart had to pause his Utah concert on Friday night after he nearly fainted and needed an oxygen tank. Stewart was performing at West Valley City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre when the incident occurred.



The 81-year-old appeared visibly unwell during his show on June 19. After struggling to finish his hit Young Turks, he was spotted doubling over in discomfort before he used an oxygen tank to help with his breathing, TMZ reported.



The singer later told the crowd that he had almost fainted but insisted that the “show must go on.” He jokingly asked the audience, “Would you mind if I sat down for this one?” before continuing his performance.



The rock legend ultimately finished the concert while seated in a chair.





While Rod Stewart did not reveal what led to his health getting worse mid-concert, the high altitude of the location may have had a part to play, as per TMZ. West Valley City is situated 4,300 feet above sea level.



Stewart has had his share of health issues. The rock legend suffered from thyroid cancer in the early 2000s, which left him unable to sing for nine months. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, as per USA Today. After a lengthy bout with the flu last year, Stewart cancelled several shows.



The Maggie May crooner faced criticism recently after he cancelled a June 12 concert at San Diego less than an hour before its start due to health issues. Hours later, Rod Stewart was spotted at Scotland's World Cup match in Boston.



“He traveled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors, and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take the stage this evening,” a statement by the venue's Instagram handle read at the time.



Stewart is currently on his One Last Time farewell tour. In May, he had claimed that One Last Time could mark the end of his large-scale touring career, as per Billboard.



The singer has several concerts scheduled in July and August as part of the One Last Time tour, which is set to end with a performance in St. Louis on August 15. Rod Stewart will then go to Las Vegas for a few residency dates.