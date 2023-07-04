Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Gets Big Love From Shweta Bachchan And Others

A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer, out today, was quick to navigate its way to the top of trends list on Tuesday. The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. When Karan Johar shared the trailer on his Instagram profile, his post was filled up with comments from friends. Shweta Bachchan, whose mom Jaya Bachchan stars in the film, dropped heart-eyed emoji in the comments. Shamita Shetty, who was name-dropped in the trailer, wrote, "Lovin it! Can't wait to watch it. Karan Johar, all the best." Neha Dhupia, who worked with KJo in Lust Stories, commented, "Mega! In east and west and north and south." Bhavana Panday commented "can't wait." Maheep Kapoor wrote "blockbuster written all over it."

See Karan Johar's post here:

The comments section of Alia's post was bombarded with comments too. "What a blast, what funnn! Khela hobei hobe," commented Alia's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy. Shweta Bachchan emptied her stash of heart-eyed emojis in the comments. "Hahaha full funnnn is going to come, cannot wait already," wrote Alia's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan. On the post shared by Rocky AKA Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan commented "Woooo Hoooooo." Mouni Roy's comment read, "Love, love it! Such a blast, what fun. Can't wait for the film." Co-star Namit Das wrote "The beginning of a new era. Rocky rules." Celeb stylist Eka Lakhani wrote "Full check out time."

Check out the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, is slated to release in theatres on July 28. The film's first track Tum Kya Mile released last week.