Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song What Jhumka Teaser: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Colourful World

Drop the jhumka already. What Jhumka, you ask? Well, Karan Johar teased his fans with a glimpse of the upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani track What Jhumka on Tuesday and we can't wait for the real deal. The video begins with Ranveer Singh dancing next to Alia Bhatt and she looks absolutely gorgeous in a saree. The teaser ends with Alia Bhatt asking Ranveer "What jhumka" and expressions are gold. The song promises Karan Johar's grand sets and a splash of bright colours throughout. "Can't wait for the 'Jhumka' to drop and get you all grooving! What Jhumka song out tomorrow. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas on 28th July," wrote Karan Johar.

On Monday, Dharma Productions shared a fun post. They asked fans to spot the jhumka hidden in the pictures. "Our Rocky has hidden some jhumkas all over and we need your help to find them. Screenshot or comment below with your answers of where the jhumka is hidden in each image and YOU could be the lucky one to know when the song is out," read the caption.

Tum Kya Mile, the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The composer for the track is Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The track released a few weeks ago and it is a big hit already.

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.