Robert Pattinson Might, Just Might, Be The Next Batman

Robert Pattinson's fanpage shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Robert Pattinson is the top choice for Matt Reeves' Batman The film will reportedly go on floors later this year Robert Pattinson has a total of four films opening this year

Actor Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film. The film titled The Batman is slated to release in June 2021. While sources say it's not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it's expected to close shortly, reports Variety. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics movie is expected to start later this year. Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two Planet of the Apes sequels, assumed Batman directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017 and has been developing the project ever since. Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

Ben Affleck and Warner Bros. began discussing the actor-director leaving the 'Caped Crusader' after Justice League. Multiple reports suggest that Robert Pattinson, 33, is the frontrunner to play the superhero avatar, while other names floating for the role include Armie Hammer, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to Variety, Robert Pattinson was cast even as Matt Reeves continue to polish a final version of the script. Reeves will produce The Batman with his Planet of the Apes collaborator Dylan Clark. If the deal is sealed, the Twilight star will become the youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen.

The shoot for the film might start in late 2019 or early 2020.

Robert Pattinson has a total of four films opening this year, beginning with Claire Denis' High Life. He also appears in Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, The King for Netflix and Waiting for the Barbarians.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.