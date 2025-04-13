Warner Bros Provides Update On Delayed 'The Batman II' Script

Over three months after it was announced that The Batman Part II had been delayed, Warner Bros. Pictures has provided an update -- one that might not enthral the fans. In a new interview with Deadline, Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, the co-CEOs of the studio informed that the script work on the movie was yet to be completed.

"We're not in the weeds on the Batman stuff. It's really James and Peter Safran who run DC. We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer/directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he's written his best Batman script and is ready," said Ms Abdy.

The release of the highly acclaimed sequel was pushed by a year to 2027 in December last year. With the production of the movie slated to begin later this summer, the lack of a script may have a cascading effect.

James Gunn on the delay

Previously, DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO, James Gunn has also stated that scripting issues had contributed to the movie's delay.

"The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script," wrote Mr Gunn on his Threads account.

"[Director] Matt [Reeves] is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for preproduction, shooting, and post-production on big films."

Mr Gunn further defended the long gap between the two movies by citing his own filmography and stating that such big-budget superhero movies had a lengthy production and post-production schedule.

As per Reeves, the work on the script for the second film in a planned trilogy has been 'slow'.

"We're finishing the script. We're going to be shooting next year," Reeves said in a recent Directors on Directors conversation with Variety.

Warner Bros is expected to slot in Alejandro G. Inarritu and Tom Cruise's upcoming film in the vacant spot left by Batman's sequel. The unnamed movie will be released in IMAX on October 2, 2025.

Alongside Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobb, aka The Penguin will be featuring in the sequel with no confirmation regarding Zoe Kravitz's return as Catwoman provided by the studio.