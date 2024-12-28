'The Batman Part II' Delayed? When Can Fans Expect Masked Vigilante To Return To Big Screen

Fans of Robert Pattinson's Batman will have to wait longer to see the masked vigilante return to the big screen. Almost three years after the first movie was released, a Deadline report has confirmed that The Batman Part II has been delayed once again and will now premiere on October 1, 2027. The delay of an entire year from the original release date is expected to disappoint the fans who had been eagerly waiting for the sequel, especially after the high expectations set by the spinoff, The Penguin.

The movie is set to go into production in the summer of 2025 with director and writer, Matt Reeves, still busy with the script.

"Production isn't scheduled to get started until late summer and with a VFX-heavy sequel such as this one, a fall 2026 theatrical release is within reach," the outlet stated.

Warner Bros is expected to slot in Alejandro G. Inarritu and Tom Cruise's upcoming film in the vacant spot left by Batman's sequel. The unnamed movie will be released in IMAX on October 2, 2025.

Internet reacts

Social media users did not take kindly to the news of the delay and slammed WB for 'mismanaging' the movie that would be coming out almost five years after the first part.

"This really is ridiculous. There's no way it should take this long to get the script together," said one user, while another added: "I get the strikes happened but surely WB have completely mismanaged this one. Like no way it should take 5 years to make another movie come on man. Pattison's gonna be 41."

A third commented: "Disappointed with the wait, but hoping the extra time will result in a film that exceeds expectations."

Reeves on script

The second film of a planned trilogy in Reeves' The Batman universe is yet to have a finished script. As per Reeves, the work on the script has been 'slow'.

"We're finishing the script. We're going to be shooting next year," Reeves said in a recent Directors on Directors conversation with Variety.

Alongside Pattinson, Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobb, aka The Penguin will be featuring in the sequel with mystery surrounding Zoe Kravitz's return as Catwoman. The audience last saw Kravitz's character Selina Kyle, flee Gotham after getting revenge on her father, Carmine Falcone. The character did receive a subtle shout-out in The Penguin, which could indicate a future for her in The Batman world.