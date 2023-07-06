Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Was 'Sold Fentanyl Laced Pills,' Claims Mom Drena

A throwback photo of Leandro De Niro. (courtesy: drenadeniro)

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died at the age of 19 earlier this week. Leandro's mother and actress Drena De Niro, revealing the cause of her son's death wrote on Instagram that it was through "fentanyl laced pills." (Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid). Ms De Niro posted an Instagram post earlier this week, announcing the death of her son and requesting privacy for the family. In the comments section of the aforementioned post, an Instagram user asked, "OMG, why? How?" Responding to which Drena De Niro replied, "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever."

A screenshot of Drena De Niro's reply to the comment.

"It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief," read Drena De Niro's post.

In her eulogy for son Leandro, Drena De Niro wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I'm so sorry my baby."

After his grandson Leandro's death, Robert De Niro told People, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."