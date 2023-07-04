Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Dies At 19. Read Tributes

A throwback photo of Leandro De Niro. (courtesy: drenadeniro)

Film legend Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died at the age of 19. Leandro's mother Drena De Niro, in an Instagram post, announced the death of her son and she wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I'm so sorry my baby." Tagging Leandro's artist father, Carlos Rodrigue, Drena wrote, "I'm so sorry Carlos Mare."

Read Drena's post here:

In a separate entry, Drena asked to respect the family's privacy in the tough times.

This morning, Leandro's mom shared another emotional post, in which she wrote, "I can barely type through my tears but all the love , the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I've not been able to respond yet but we're grateful for the all your love and condolences. None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time . You were kindness acceptance and love and I can't believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn't deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I'm holding you every second of every moment I'm my heart and memories until I'm with you again. My heart is broken forever. Me, daddy and your family love you, I love, I love you with every beat of my crying heart."

Leandro's father Carlos Mare, in the comments wrote, "My dear Drena... words aren't enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is God's child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can't spell LOVE without LEO."

Tributes poured in from celebs. Lenny Kravitz wrote in the comments section of Drena's post, "Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you." Naomi Campbell wrote, "Drena heartbroken for you , such a Duo, I can't imagine how you must feel. May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss .. I love you, always here for you." Anupam Kher, who co-starred with Robert De Niro in Silver Linings Playbook, wrote, "I am so so sorry for your loss dearest Drena! This news is devastatingly sad. I will pray for his soul! Om Shanti."