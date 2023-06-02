New Dad Robert De Niro, 79, Is 'Very Happy' For Dad-To-Be Al Pacino, 83

Robert De Niro with Al Pacino. (courtesy: pacinoanddeniroappreciation)

Robert De Niro, 79, who welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen last month, during his latest appearance on the Today Show, congratulated his Heat co-star Al Pacino, 83, who is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah. When the actor was asked "How is fatherhood," Robert De Niro said, "In this day and stage? Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning. He's a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him." He added, "It feels great. It feels great, yeah."

Robert De Niro with Al Pacino, both top actors of their generation, have co-starred in iconic films like Heat, The Irishman, Righteous Kill and The Godfather Part II.

Robert De Niro, who has named his daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, speaking of fatherhood said, "I have certain awareness. When you're older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. It's just...You can't avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that."

Al Pacino's filmography needs no introduction but for those who require one, he is the star of the classic The Godfather series, has starred in iconic films like Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil's Advocate, The Insider, ...And Justice for All, Carlito's Way, Donnie Brasco, Ocean's Thirteen, among many others. In the recent years, the actor has featured in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, House of Gucci, The Pirates of Somalia, Danny Collins, to name a few.

Robert De Niro's film credits includes gems like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Joker, Once Upon a Time In America, Awakenings, The Intern, The Untouchables, Heat, The Deer Hunter, Cape Fear, American Hustle among many others.