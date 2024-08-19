Robert De Niro Had This Much Fun On His 81st Birthday

Happy belated birthday to the one and only Robert De Niro. The Oscar-winning actor turned 81 on Saturday. Oh, and, did you say that the Hollywood icon had a blast on his birthday bash? His daughter, Drena, has shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the epic celebration on Instagram. The opening side features Robert De Niro taking a leap into the waters from the edge of a yacht. In the next frame, which is a video, Drena can be heard saying, “He's so crazy. Oh my God.” She then asks her dad, “You alright?” The birthday boy replied, “I am okay”. Drena has also dropped some throwback pictures from their family album to mark the day. It also captured Drena's late son Leandro Niro-Rodriguez. Her side note read, “Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my (heart emojis). BobbyD forever.”

Robert De Niro got married to actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976. The former couple welcomed their son Raphael in the same year. Robert adopted Drena in 1967, before his marriage to Diahnne. The actor shares twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former partner and model-actress Toukie Smith. Robert De Niro has a son Elliot, and a daughter Helen Grace with his second wife Grace Hightower. They parted ways in 2018.

Robert De Niro, in April, welcomed a 16-month-old baby girl Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

On the work front, Robert De Niro was last seen in the 2023 Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon. He will next be seen in director Barry Levinson's thriller crime Alto Knights.