Robby Hoffman Recalls Storming Out Of Emmy 2025 After Losing To This Actress: "I Was The Biggest Sore Loser"

Robby Hoffman is coming clean about a meltdown moment from last year's Creative Arts Emmys. The actress-comedian recently admitted that she stormed out of the prestigious awards night after losing the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category to Hacks co-star.

Appearing on the latest episode of Trixie and fellow Drag Race alum Katya's Bald and the Beautiful podcast, the 36-year-old revealed that she had an intense reaction to losing Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series to Julianne Nicholson.

“I felt like I had to manage your emotions because I wanted you to win, you wanted you to win,” Trixie told Hoffman on the podcast.

To which, she joked, “As you know, it's all rigged. I'm kidding,” before admitting, “I was the biggest sore loser. I lose immediately. We're the first award up. I immediately lost, and we woke up with all the gusto in the world.”

Hoffman was nominated alongside Nicholson, Colman (The Bear), and Kravitz (The Studio), as well as Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face).

‘Acting Like We Got The Emmy'

She further revealed that she and her sister were already “acting like we got the Emmy” before the ceremony began, even though “the category is literally Olivia Colman, Zoë Kravitz, it's insane” in terms of other nominees.

“We're beyond surprised to lose. I walk in, I'm already like, where am I going to put the Emmy?” Hoffman recalled on the podcast. “We lose immediately, my sister goes, ‘We don't need this s**t' and pushes me out. She grabs me by the arm. We're leaving this s**t. We lose, and we leave, and we are stewing. And you embraced the stew.”

“Meanwhile. Julianne Nicholson, who beyond deserves it, won, and if not for me, her for Hacks. She was amazing,” Hoffman added.

Trixie Comforted Robby Hoffman

Hoffman then recalled how Trixie comforted her in the green room, where she was joking that she lost due to “homophobia” and “anti-semitism,” before calling the whole thing sick to experience.

“I cared until you lost and then I was like, this is a sham,” Trixie added.

Hoffman was contractually obligated to return to the stage to present the cinematography category.

“I had to present cinematography. I said, ‘Nah, I don't want to do that anymore.' They said, ‘No, it's part of the program!'” she recalled on the podcast. “I was like, well, my circumstances changed. My circumstances have changed! I'm not in the mood, and they want me to read whatever's on this teleprompter.”

Despite not wanting to say whatever they have on the prompter; she downed several glasses of champagne to calm her down and present the category.

“I get out there and I go, ‘I lost, there's nothing to say, and it's criminal that they have me presenting contractual in such a state.' It brought the house down,” she said on the podcast.