Murder-Accused Son Of Rob Reiner Demands Access To Family Inheritance

The son of late filmmaker Rob Reiner, awaiting trial on charges related to the deaths of his parents, is now involved in a separate legal fight.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Nick Reiner has filed a petition seeking access to money from a family trust established by his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old claims the trust was designed so that he would receive half of its reported $1.5 million value when he turned 30, with the remaining amount scheduled to be distributed when he reaches 35.

Dispute Over Trust Funds

In the filing, Nick argues that the trust's current trustee, attorney Paul Kanin, has repeatedly refused to release the money.

According to the petition, Nick claims Kanin has provided various explanations for withholding the funds, including concerns about his ability to manage the trust.

The filing also states that Nick wanted to hire high-profile defence attorney Alan Jackson to represent him in his criminal case. However, he alleges the trustee would not approve payment from the trust, leading Jackson to step away from the matter.

Nick claims he was later forced to rely on a public defender because he could not access the money.

According to the court filing, Kanin allegedly informed him that trust funds would remain unavailable until the criminal case determines his guilt or innocence.

Nick's legal team argues that delaying access to the money is harming his ability to prepare a defence.

The petition states: "Every additional week of delay is a week in which the counsel of his choice cannot investigate or prepare on his behalf - prejudice to his defense that cannot be undone."

It further claims: "The harm is irreparable and it grows with each day the Trustee withholds funds that are already Nick's."

Nick is seeking an accounting of the trust and financial damages.

Criminal Case Continues

The inheritance dispute comes as Nick faces multiple felony charges connected to the deaths of his parents.

As per the Daily Mail report, prosecutors allege Rob and Michele Reiner were killed inside their Brentwood home in Los Angeles in December. Nick has pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene.

The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, along with special-circumstance allegations.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has previously said the case could qualify for the death penalty if a conviction is secured.

“This case is a death penalty eligible case,” Hochman said following an earlier court appearance.