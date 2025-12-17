Director Rob Reiner, Wife Were Dead For Hours Before They Were Found: Report

Actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had been dead for several hours before they were discovered at their Los Angeles home, authorities said. Early signs of rigor mortis pointed to a significant gap between their deaths, and when they were found, TMZ reported.

Investigators believe the 78-year-old filmmaker and his wife died from stab wounds. Police have not revealed a motive. The couple was discovered on Sunday afternoon at their residence by their daughter, Romy, who placed a 911 call at 3:33 pm. Officials say the condition of the bodies suggests the killings occurred late Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday.

Sources described the scene as deeply disturbing, calling it a “nightmare” and the work of a “madman”.

People familiar with the investigation said rigor mortis had already begun by the time Romy arrived, a development that typically occurs hours after death and is often used to narrow the time of a crime.

The National Institute of Health says that rigor mortis “is completely formed 12 hours after death, is sustained for the next 12 hours, and vanishes over the next 12 hours.”

Romy is reported to have warned investigators that her brother, Nick Reiner, was “dangerous” and “should be a suspect.” Police later arrested the couple's son in connection with the killings.

Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody several hours after the bodies were found and remains in jail. Prosecutors have said he will be charged with first-degree murder, including special circumstances for multiple murders, along with an allegation that a knife was used. He is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea.

The case has also brought renewed attention to Nick Reiner's long struggle with addiction, which he has spoken about publicly in the past.

Rob Reiner was an Emmy-winning actor best known for All in the Family before becoming one of Hollywood's most influential directors, with films such as When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride, This Is Spinal Tap, and A Few Good Men. Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer, film producer, and a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. The couple had been married for 36 years.

US President Donald Trump linked the killings to Rob Reiner's outspoken criticism of his presidency. In a social media post, Trump claimed the couple were killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”