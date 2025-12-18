Hollywood Party To Son's Arrest: Timeline Of Filmmaker Rob Reiner's Murder Case

The double murder of Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home and the subsequent arrest of their son Nick Reiner for the killings have sent shockwaves across the world. Los Angeles police have confirmed that the 32-year-old, who has a troubled history of addiction, is "responsible" for the murder of his parents.

Wearing a blue, padded suicide prevention smock used in jail, Nick Reiner was produced before a court appearance on Wednesday in Los Angeles on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents. In a very brief hearing thronged by media, Nick Reiner did not enter a plea. He is next expected to appear in court on January 7 for a formal arraignment.

If convicted, Reiner could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, although California does not routinely carry out capital punishment.

Reiners' Murder

Reiner was arrested on Sunday after the bodies of his 78-year-old filmmaker father and 79-year-old photographer mother were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Their bodies were discovered on December 14 by their 27-year-old daughter, Romy.

Prosecutors said Rob Reiner -- who directed huge hits including "When Harry Met Sally" and "A Few Good Men" -- and his wife were stabbed to death.

In the months leading up to their murder, American media reported that Rob and Michele Reiner had been distraught over their middle son Nick's spiralling mental illness and drug issues. According to a report by TMZ, Michele had been telling her friends, "We've tried everything," according to TMZ.

Brief Timeline Of The Case

December 13: On Wednesday, a picture began to emerge of the timeline of a weekend that has left Hollywood in shock. According to US media reports, Nick Reiner, who lived in a guest property at his parents' home, had attended a glitzy Hollywood party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien on December 13, where some attendees spoke of his behaving erratically.

Reports claim that during the party, Rob and Nick got into a "heated argument", with sources telling People magazine that "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, and kept asking people if they were famous."

NBC News reported that Nick "interrupted Bill Hader" at the party and was allegedly left annoyed when the actor-comedian told him he was "in the middle of a private conversation."

The report said that following Bill's comment, "Nick just stood there and stared before storming off."

Due to his unsettling interactions, Nick was reportedly asked to leave the party. Senior Reiners also then left the party after the argument, according to TMZ.

Sources later told the publication that Rob and Michele brought Nick to the party to "keep an eye on him" amid concerns over his deteriorating mental health.

December 14: The New York Times, citing a source close to the family, said the couple had been due to dine with former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on Sunday evening and had seemingly booked a massage appointment for that day.

The paper said a therapist who arrived at the house had been unable to get an answer, so had contacted the couple's daughter, Romy Reiner. When she arrived with a friend, she discovered her father's body, and emergency services were called. Paramedics told her that her mother's body was also at the property.

Romy allegedly told the police that her "dangerous" brother Nick had been living with their parents and was "possibly behind the murders and should be considered a suspect," according to a report by Who.

Entertainment outlet TMZ reported that Nick Reiner, meanwhile, had checked in to a Santa Monica hotel early Sunday morning, using his own credit card.

Eyewitnesses told Page Six that Nick appeared "tweaked out" upon arrival but said there were no visible signs that he had murdered his parents, i.e., no bloodstains on his clothes or person.

TMZ later reported that when housekeeping came into Nick's room later Sunday morning, they claimed they found the window had been covered by bedsheets, while the shower was "full of blood" and there was also blood on the bed.

Police arrested Reiner several miles (kilometres) away from the scene of the crime late on Sunday evening. Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told CNN that Nick "did not resist arrest or try to run away" and was taken into custody "without issue".

Later a video also went viral showing moments before Nick was arrested at a gas station near the University of Southern California. The surveillance footage shows Nick wearing a black hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, and carrying a red backpack. In the clip, he appeared calm as he tried to buy a Gatorade from a convenience store at the gas station.

Newly released video footage shows Nick Reiner, the son of legendary director and actor Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, walking calmly hours before his parents' murders and purchasing a drink just prior to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/85t6D2gLjX — streetaddictz.net (@streetaddictz) December 17, 2025

About Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, started his showbiz career in acting.

He won fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the groundbreaking 1970s sitcom "All in the Family," before transitioning to directing. Even while leading behind the camera, he often appeared in cameo roles in his own films.

As a director, he struck Hollywood gold.

His output included classic films like 1984's rock music mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap", the fantasy gem "The Princess Bride" from 1987, and the seminal coming-of-age movie "Stand By Me".

"A Few Good Men," starring Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.