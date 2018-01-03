Riteish Deshmukh 'Salutes' Hero Cop Who Saved Lives In Mumbai's Kamala Mills Fire A massive fire broke out in the Kamala Mills on December 29 and killed 14 people

On Tuesday, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted and praised Constable Sudarshan Shinde, who saved eight people in the Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai, on Thursday. Riteish shared the photograph of Constable Sudarshan Shivaji Shinde carrying a woman on his shoulders, which earlier went viral. "Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted. 14 people died in the massive fire at the 1 Above pub at Kamala Mills on December 29 and Sudarshan fearlessly entered the area where the fire broke out and carried the survivors out on his shoulders.Mumbai Police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar also praised Sudarshan Shinde for his efforts.Many Bollywood stars including Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and others tweeted and paid condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.Among many who were killed in the massive fire, was Khushboo Mehta, who was celebrating her 29th birthday with her friends at the pub. Of the tragic incident, Constable Sudarshan Shinde told NDTV: " There were many ambulances, fire engines and police cars. People were screaming and crying for help. Their loved ones were trapped. A huge fire on the terrace was visible from a distance. I saw that the firemen were using the exit stairs to go to the terrace and decided to join them."Even as the photograph shows only him in action, he clarified, there were others, including the firemen, who helped pull victims out of danger.