Rishi Kapoor Tweets About 'Mischief Monger' After Dissing Manto Cameo

I have done one scene in Nandita Das's film "Manto" in a cameo. Just for the respect and admiration I have for her. Some mischief monger has tried to create a wedge between her and me. Absolutely untrue! I support the film and wish her all the best at Cannes Film Festival!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 29, 2018
It is unclear if by 'mischief monger,' Rishi Kapoor means the journalist to whom he said last week, "It is a very wrong thing that I did Manto. Audience doesn't know why I did this 15 seconds role. They think I do not have work, so I did this role. My fans complain to me why I have to do short roles. It is a very wrong thing I did. I shouldn't be doing this. Either give me an elaborate role where I am happy or else I won't do. I don't think I will ever repeat this mistake." The interview was carried by news agency PTI.
It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with @chintskap Sir, what an amazing energy you possess even now.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 19, 2017
Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and "Manto"-title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future.Regards! https://t.co/DJA9mC4Tgj— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 19, 2017
Rishi Kapoor, who has made special appearances previously in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, plays one of the two leads in this week's release 102 Not Out, opposite frequent collaborator Amitabh Bachchan.