Rishi Kapoor Says Doing Cameo In Manto Was 'Wrong,' Says 'Won't Repeat The Mistake' Rishi Kapoor said: "Either give me an elaborate role where I am happy or else I won't do"

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rishi Kapoor at an event for 102 Not Out in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Rishi Kapoor says his fans think he's out of work because of his cameo ro Rishi Kapoor has a 15 seconds role in Manto Nandita Das' Manto will compete at the Cannes Film Festival Manto, says he does not like doing special appearances, reports news agency PTI. "I have 15-second-long role. Nandita was hellbent on me to do it. So, it is a small gesture that I did to them," said Rishi Kapoor. The actor was reportedly signed in after actor Om Puri, who was Nandita's original choice, died last year. Rishi Kapoor, who is Manto was a "wrong" call. "No I don't do it and I shouldn't do it. It is a very wrong thing that I did Manto. Audience doesn't know why I did this 15 seconds role. They think I do not have work, so I did this role," he said.



"My fans complain to me why I have to do short roles. It is a very wrong thing I did. I shouldn't be doing this. Either give me an elaborate role where I am happy or else I won't do. I don't think I will ever repeat this mistake." Rishi Kapoor has earlier featured in sort roles in films such as Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Jab Tak Jai Jaan and Sanam Re.



Rishi Kapoor



It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with @chintskap Sir, what an amazing energy you possess even now. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 19, 2017



Before releasing in India, Manto features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.



102 Not Out, starring Rishi Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan, will release on May 4. Rishi Kapoor plays an uptight 65-year-old son of 102-year-old Amitabh Bachchan, who is full of life. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla.



(With inputs from PTI)



