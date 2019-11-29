Rishi Kapoor To Newcomers: 'Dole Rahne Se Kalakar Nahi Banoge'

Rishi Kapoor at a film screening in Mumbai.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has worked in Bollywood for close to five decades, has one advice for upcoming actors - "Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting," reported news agency IANS. Rishi Kapoor, 67, told IANS, "These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don't have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character."

Citing the examples of actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh and his son Ranbir Kapoor, the Mulk actor said that 'having muscles won't ensure you will be an artiste, you'll only waste money in the gym.' He was quoted as saying, "I maybe old, I do not inspire youngsters. But look at Ayushmann (Khurrana), Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Vicky (Kaushal) and - I'm not taking his name because he is my son - but Ranbir too is a talented actor. None of them have 'dole-shole' (muscles)."

"Kyunki dole rahne se kalakar nahi banoge. Bus gym mein paise phukega (Having muscles won't ensure you will be an artist, you'll only waste money in the gym). (Amitabh) Bachchan saab ko dekho (look at Mr Amitabh Bachchan), he did not have muscles. But even today, he is the original angry young man of Hindi cinema," he added.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka and his upcoming film is Jeethu Joseph's The Body, which releases on December 13.

(With inputs from IANS)