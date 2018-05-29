Rishi Kapoor Corrects Grandfather Prithviraj's Year Of Death (Wikipedia Got It Wrong) Till Tuesday, Wikipedia flashed 1972 as Prithviraj Kapoor's year of death but within an hour after Rishi Kapoor's tweet arrived, it was rectified

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rishi Kapoor tweeted a throwback photo on Prithviraj Kapoor's death anniversary (courtesy chintskap) New Delhi: Highlights "Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong," tweeted Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor corrected Prithviraj Kapoor's year of death to 1971 "Remembering you," added Rishi Kapoor 102 Not Out actor tweeted: "Prithvinath Kapoor. Born - 3rd November, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India. Died - 29th May, 1971, Mumbai, India as Prithviraj Kapoor (changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong."



Till Tuesday afternoon, Wikipedia flashed 1972 as Prithviraj Kapoor's year of death but within an hour after Rishi Kapoor's tweet arrived, the year was rectified on the Wikipedia page. Rishi Kapoor is the son of Prithviraj Kapoor's oldest son Raj Kapoor.

Prithvinath Kapoor. Born- 3rd November, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India - Died-29th May,1971, Mumbai,India as Prithviraj Kapoor (Changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong. pic.twitter.com/ouvOBVvC4H — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 29, 2018



Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife Ramsarni Mehra were parents to acting legends Raj Kapoor (who died in 1988), Shammi Kapoor (whose year of death is 2011) and Shashi Kapoor, who died in December last year. Shashi Kapoor and was the last of his generation of Kapoors. Prithviraj Kapoor, who was born as Prithvinath Kapoor, moved to Mumbai in 1927 and began his career as an actor during the silent film era of Indian cinema. He founded a travelling theatre group named Prithvi Theatres in 1944. Prithviraj Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1969 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - the highest honour in Indian cinema in 1971. After his death, his Juhu road Bungalow was converted into a theatre space, which is now famously known as the Prithvi Theatre.



was last seen in 102 Not Out and he also has a cameo in Manto.





