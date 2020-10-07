Rishi Kapoor And Wife Neetu In A Beautiful Memory, All Thanks To Daughter Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial )

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who often shares beautiful memories featuring parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, treated their fans to one more throwback photo of the couple on Wednesday. Rishi Kapoor, star of films like Bobby, Chandni and Karz, died on April 30 in Mumbai. On her Instagram story, Riddhima shared a vintage picture of the late actor and Neetu Kapoor and accompanied it with a heart-eye emoji. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can be seen looking adorably at each other. Riddhima also posted one more photo from her childhood, in which Neetu Kapoor can be seen carrying her on shoulders. "Wonder years," she captioned that photo. Check out the photos here:

It is always nice when we chance upon throwback pictures of Rishi Kapoor. Last month, on brother Ranbir Kapoor's birthday eve, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture, in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen holding her and pint-sized Ranbir in his arms. Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor was known for his performances in films like Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Laila Majnu, Prem Rog, Saagar, Nagina, Honeymoon, Chandni, Heena, Bol Radha Bol and Kapoor And Sons, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 film The Body, in which he co-starred with Emraan Hashmi

The actor, 67, battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on April 29 with a colon infection and died the next day. Since his death, Riddhima has been living in Mumbai with mom Neetu.