On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Daughter Riddhima Writes About Loss And A Broken Heart

Riddhima Kapoor shared this family throwback (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor died on April 30

September 4 marks Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary

"I know you are watching over all of us," wrote Riddhima

"Celebrating you today and always - Happy Birthday," wrote Riddhima Kapoor on dad Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary. The acting legend died in April this year after a two-year battle with cancer. Just minutes before the clock struck midnight on September 4, which marks Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima dedicated a heart-wrenching note to her father on Instagram. Sharing a bunch of throwback photos from her prized possessions, Riddhima wrote about losing someone close to her heart, saying Rishi Kapoor will always live on in her "broken heart": "Papa, they say when you lose someone, you can't live without - your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart and will be there forever!"

Pouring her heart out, Riddhima also thanked the late actor for teaching her important life lessons and helping her become the person she is today: "I know you are watching over all of us and ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion - taught me the value of relationships and made me the person I am today!"

"I miss you each day and will always love you," she added. Riddhima's Instagram album also features her mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. The album also comprises photos of Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

Riddhima Kapoor's post on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary is her second open letter to her late father - the first one she had written on the day of the actor's death. "I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you," Riddhima had written in her post.

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi with her family, couldn't make it to the funeral in time as the country was in lockdown mode. She watched the funeral on FaceTime while travelling to Mumbai from Delhi. She later attended the prayer meets.