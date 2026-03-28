Rishab Shetty Unfollows <i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Co-Stars Rukmini Vasanth, Raj B Shetty On Instagram, Internet Wonders What Went Wrong

A small change on Instagram has put Rishab Shetty back in the news cycle. The actor, known for the Kantara series, is being discussed after fans spotted a shift in his follower count.

The buzz started when users noticed that a few familiar names were missing. As reported by Bangalore Times, Rishab Shetty is no longer following his co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty. This quickly led to chatter online, with many wondering if there is a story behind the move.

Things got more interesting when people pointed out that Hombale Films is also not on his following list anymore. The banner backed both Kantara films. There is no official comment from anyone involved, which means all talk remains guesswork for now.

At the same time, not everything has changed. Rishab Shetty continues to follow Vijay Kiragandur, who heads Hombale Films. This one detail has made fans pause before jumping to conclusions. It suggests that the situation may not be as serious as it looks at first glance.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty's latest film Kantara: Chapter 1 turned out to be a big win at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film crossed over ₹740 crore in India and went past ₹850 crore worldwide.

The film worked as a prequel to Kantara and went deeper into the world that audiences were introduced to earlier. This time, the story focused more on the roots of the traditions and the long-standing ancestral conflict.

Rishab Shetty once again handled both acting and direction, and that combination clearly clicked with the audience. The film also had a strong supporting cast, including Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Ramitha Shailendra and Pramod Shetty. Just like the first film, Chapter 1 managed to strike the right balance between storytelling, visuals and rooted culture.

Up next, Rishab Shetty is set to appear in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma.