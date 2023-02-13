Rihanna, Pregnant Again, Shows Off Baby Bump At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna at Super Bowl halftime show.(courtesy: NFL)

Dear Rihanna fans, we have some fantastic news coming your way. Yes, she is expecting her second child with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their son in May, last year. Fans couldn't keep calm after Rihanna dropped a hint during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, where the Philadelphia Eagles faced Kansas City Chiefs. Oh, and, her baby bump dominated the conversation on social media. The news was confirmed by the singer's representative following her power-packed performance at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Rihanna delivered some of her biggest hits, including Where Have You Been, Diamonds, We Found Love, Umbrella, and Run This Town.

Earlier, in an interview with Apple Music, Rihanna said that she wasn't sure about the Super Bowl opportunity. “I was like, ‘You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,” she was quoted as saying.

On how motherhood changed her mindset, Rihanna said, “When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”

The Grammy winner added, “It's important for my son to see that.” Rihanna also spoke about the “biggest challenge” she faced ahead of the show. As per the singer, “The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximise 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That's what the show's going to be — it's going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way.”

Rihanna also said that she was honoured to be a part of the extravagant event, this year. “And I am honoured to be here. I am honoured to be doing this year,” she added.

On the work front, Rihanna recently recorded music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack - Lift Me Up.