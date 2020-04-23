Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Throwback Pic With Brother Ranbir And Mom Neetu Is Fam-Jam Goals

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Highlights Riddhima shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima also shared a selfie with Neetu Kapoor

"My rock," wrote Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni just made our day better. The 39-year-old fashion designer just dropped a throwback picture on her Instagram stories and it features none other than her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, Riddhima, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera as they smile with all their hearts. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote, "Throwback." She also added the hashtag "happy days, carefree times" to her post. Riddhima, who seems to be missing her family, also shared another picture with mama Neetu in her Instagram story. In the picture, Riddhima and Neetu can be seen posing for a selfie together. "My rock," wrote Riddhima.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu Kapoor also keeps sharing snippets of her personal time with Riddhima and Ranbir on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, the 61-year-old actress shared this picture of herself with Riddhima and captioned it "warmth." Take a look:

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor trended a great deal for their yoga video. And looked like, Bharat Sahni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband had assigned them the task of doing yoga. "We accept the challenge," wrote Neetu Kapoor for the video, in which Rishi Kapoor was seen doing yoga by following steps on the television. Rishi Kapoor underwent cancer treatment in New York for a year.

Neetu Kapoor got married to Rishi Kapoor in 1980. They welcomed their daughter Riddhima in 1980 and son Ranbir in 1982.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sports many hats - she is a fashion designer, an interior designer and a yoga enthusiast.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2018 biographical drama Sanju where he shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor. He has films such as Brahmastra and Shamshera to look forward to.