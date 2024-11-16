Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spends "<i>Bua-Bhatiji</i>" Time With Her "Popsicle" Raha Kapoor. See pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is undoubtedly the internet's favourite. Every glimpse of the little munchkin goes viral as soon as it is shared online. Recently, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture with her “bhatiji” Raha and we can't stop smiling. The image features Riddhima playing doctor with the little one. With her back to the camera, was seen wearing a cute blue top and shorts with a matching pattern. Riddhima was dressed in a white top and denims. In the caption, Riddhima wrote, “With my popsicle #BuabhatijiTime.”

Not too long ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a fun video with Neetu Kapoor on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo danced to the beats of the iconic Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. In the clip, Riddhima mimics the steps of the track by trying to balance a plate on top of her head. She is joined by Neetu Kapoor who shakes a leg with her daughter on the dance floor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently made her OTT debut in the third season of the popular Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives. She is representing the Delhi squad this year, alongside Shalini Passu and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Proud and happy about Ridhdhima's OTT entry, Neetu Kapoor shared a snippet from the show on Instagram. She captioned it, “Can't imagine my lil girl on screen.” The clip showcases the cast of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives — Riddhima, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Seema Sajdeh, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Neelam Kothari Soni having a conversation at a beachside dining area. Take a look:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt share a great equation. Sharing an anecdote on Riddhima, Alia said, "If there's anybody who has all the khabar (news) in the world, it's Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs, and all of it usually end up being true. So, she's way ahead of all of us, especially her brother (Ranbir),” in a video message during Riddhima's interview with Galatta India.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a jewellery designer, is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to daughter Samara.