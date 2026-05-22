Ricky Martin “Grateful” For Support From Fans After Tear Gas Incident At Montenegro Show

Ricky Martin is doing fine after a scary incident that interrupted his concert in Europe on Thursday, May 21. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter was performing in Montenegro as part of his ongoing Ricky Martin Live tour when an individual released tear gas toward the stage. It caused panic among concertgoers, forcing the organisers to halt the show for sometime.

Following the incident, Martin's publicist, Rondine Alcala, released a statement on Instagram, sharing what exactly happened during the opening night of the European leg of the singer's tour.

“During Ricky Martin's concert tonight in Montenegro - where the artist was kicking off the European leg of his Ricky Martin Live tour - an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage, causing an abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance,” the publicist stated.

Alcala continued, “As a precautionary measure, Ricky Martin and his entire team immediately exited the stage while security personnel and local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance.”While Martin's team members advised against continuing the show after the incident, the publicist mentioned that the singer chose to resume his performance to honour his commitment to his fans. “Once authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return, Ricky Martin made the decision to resume the concert in order to fulfill his commitment to his fans,” Alcala added.

Despite the initial hiccup, the publicist shared in the statement that Martin will “continue his Ricky Martin Live tour with upcoming performances across Europe and additional international dates as scheduled.”

The caption of the post read: “Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight's events in Montenegro.”

Martin is set to perform next in Croatia on June 19. Following this, he will enthral his fans in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary in June and July before performing his last show of this tour in Illinois, United States, on August 20.

