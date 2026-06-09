What Richard Gere Said About Son Homer’s 'Euphoria’ Sex Scene With Sydney Sweeney

Richard Gere's son Homer grabbed attention last month for his raunchy sex scene with Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria's third and final season. Now, Gere has broken his silence on whether he has seen his son's steamy moment on screen.



Speaking with People magazine, Richard Gere gushed about his son's acting abilities. He also added that he hadn't seen the third episode of Euphoria, which features Homer's sex scene.



"I still need to see his second episode of Euphoria, but he has this big thing coming up with Ryan Murphy, and he just finished shooting a film with Oliver Stone," Gere said. He jokingly added, "So I can retire now. I'm passing the torch."



Gere also praised Homer's acting skills and said he was “proud of him on two levels".



The Pretty Woman star said that Homer was “really good” and “kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing.”



The 76-year-old actor also praised his son's ability to handle the industry. “He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay," Gere added.



Richard Gere shares Homer, 26, with ex-wife Carey Lowell.



Homer Gere In Euphoria Season 3



The actor appeared in Euphoria as a Hollywood star, Dylan Reid, who Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) uses to gain fame.



An OnlyFans model, Cassie impulsively deleted her account. She and Dylan get intimate, only for her to post the photo of them in bed.



What's Next For Homer Gere?



The actor will appear next in Ryan Murphy's Shards alongside Kaia Gerber. The erotic thriller series is set in 1981, and follows a group of privileged high school friends in Los Angeles 1981 as a serial killer goes on a spree.



He had earlier appeared in several short films and the music video for Khatumu's Hunting Days in 2024.



What's Richard Gere's New Project?



The veteran actor will reprise his role as CIA London station chief James Bradley in Paramount+'s The Agency. The show also stars Michael Fassbender.



The Agency will return for its second season on June 21.



Richard Gere is also set to appear in the thriller Left Seat.