Richa Chadha's Boss Reply To 'Drunk Woman' Who Asked If She Was 'Insecure About Good Looking Husband' Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha, in her latest Instagram post, opened up about a distasteful question she was asked by a drunk woman she met at an event recently. Richa wrote in her post that a woman asked her if she is "insecure" because her husband Ali Fazal is "good looking." Richa decided to reply with a perfect picture, in which her husband Ali Fazal can be seen fixing the train of Richa's outfit and she wrote, "I recently got asked by a drunk woman at a party if I am insecure because my husband is good looking...Watch the last picture here to see, how he takes care of me... and also, drunk woman, thank you for reminding me that women can be misogynistic too! Wearing the man we began our wedding celebrations with Rahul Mishra."

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in the comedy film Fukrey 3 with Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are said to be have been dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after 2 years. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.