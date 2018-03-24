Richa Chadha Shares The 'Cool Advice' To Tackle Trolls Her Mom Gave

Richa Chadha shared a screenshot of her conversation with her mother, who told her how to deal with trolls

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 24, 2018 14:43 IST
Richa Chadha also said that trolls are "insignificant" to her. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Because trolls forget actors are also people," Richa wrote
  2. Richa earlier said that social media trolls don't bother her
  3. Richa Chadha's upcoming film in Daas Dev
Actress Richa Chadha latest Instagram post may give social media trolls a little perspective. Richa shared a screenshot of her conversation with her mother, in which she was told to send a Troll toy (like the one in the picture below) with flowers to the Internet trolls with a 'get well soon message.' Richa Chadha captioned the post: "Because trolls forget actors are also people, people who have moms. I gave my mom some flowers and she gave me cool advice. What say? With a super kind mom like this, what else could I ask for? Get well soon, trolls. Mummy ne pyaar bheja hai."
 


In the rapidly evolving world of social media celebrities have been trolled for all sorts of reasons - wearing a bikini or a short dress or trying out avant-garde fashion lines. Aamir Khan was recently trolled for adapting the Mahabharata on the big screen because he's a Muslim actor. Soha Ali Khan was trolled last year for wearing a sari which tweeting best wished for Eid (her baby shower coincided with the day). Richa Chadha was trolled for tweeting against the use of crackers and also when she said that she has a "lot in common" with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan but the actress told news agency IANS that social media trolls don't bother her.

"Social media trolls don't bother me; they are not worth talking about. I don't pay attention to them, and they are insignificant to me," she told IANS last month. Richa Chadha added that social media can be a "blessing if you use it responsibly."

Richa Chadha was last seen in 3 Storeys and her upcoming films are Love Sonia and Daas Dev.

(With inputs from IANS)

