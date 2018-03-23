'Aamir Khan, A Muslim, In Mahabharata': Javed Akhtar Responds To Trolls

Highlights There were plenty unsavoury comments attacking Aamir on Twitter Javed Akhtar lashed out at Twitter trolls You know nothing about our Indian traditions: Javed Akhtar to trolls

You scoundrel, have you not seen peter brooks production of this great epic Mahabharsta in France . I would like to know which foreign agency is paying you to spread this kind of perverse and poisonous thoughts in our country — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 21, 2018

You ignorant unfortunate imbecile, obviously you know nothing about our Indian traditions and culture . Do you know who were Ras khan bullay shah Waris shah, ,Baba Farid Nazeer Akbarabadi , Nizir Banarasi , Bismillah khan . You are just a frog in the stinking well of communalism — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2018

If know them they won't allow even a Muslim . Have you decided to emulate them . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2018

When I objected to @aamir_khan playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharata,I was trolled mostly by Hindus. Shame to a people, who lose pride in their spirituality & ready t abandon it to a religion who repeatedly massacred their temples, men, women and children. Shame on you Hindus ! — Francois Gautier (@fgautier26) March 22, 2018

If Aamir Khan @aamir_khan wont cast Hrithik Roshan as Arjuna in his Mahabharata then there is no point making Mahabharata. just scrap it already coz noone can play Arjuna better than @iHrithik . Period — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) March 22, 2018