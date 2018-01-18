Aamir Khan Reportedly Backs Out Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic For Mahabharat Series Aamir Khan is not part of theSalute either as an actor or as a co-producer.

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for upcoming action-drama Thugs of Hindostan , has reportedly backed out from Rakesh Sharma's biopic, titled. Aamir apparently wants to focus on his dream project, which would be a 5-movie series. It would roughly take up 10 years of his life. "Aamir is not a part of the Salute, the tentative name for Rakesh Sharma biopic. He's not in it, either as an actor or as a co-producer," SpotboyE reported. But, now with Aamir Khan backing out of the, it is alleged that the project is shelved at the moment. "The superstar is indeed working on Mahabharat. In fact, the pre-production work on the franchise has already begun." SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. Aamir Khan is reportedly not planning to do any other film for nearly a decade, starting this year, after. After quitting, Aamir Khan reportedly informed Priyanka Chopra that that the film is not happening. "He told Priyanka Chopra that she longer needed to block her dates for the biopic as the film was not happening in near future as he was quitting it," reports SpotboyE Earlier in a report published in Mumbai Mirror , it was said that Aamir Khan, 52, was keen on co-producingwith Siddharth Roy Kapur. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh were reportedly offered the film. Salute would have been Aamir Khan's second biopic afterAamir Khan was last seen in inand if reports are to be believed thanmight be his last project for a couple of years. The Vijay Krishna Acharya-directedis based on an 1839 novel by Philip Meadows Taylor,and the star cast includes Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.