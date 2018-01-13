A Glimpse Of Katrina Kaif And Aamir Khan's Thug Life Going by the photo shared by Katrina Kaif, she And Aamir Khan are preparing for a dance sequence choreographed by Prabhu Deva for Thugs Of Hindostan

Share EMAIL PRINT Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif) New Delhi: Highlights Aamir and Katrina are co-starring in Thugs Of Hindostan Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the screens in November 2018 It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh Thugs Of Hindostan. Katrina, 34, shared a picture on Instagram, featuring herself, Aamir Khan and choreographer Prabhu Deva from what appears to be a dance studio. Katrina, everyone knows is a fabulous dancer and a meticulous artiste and by adding Prabhu Deva's tricky dance style to it, one can expected a Dhoom on the big screen. Aamir with his Thugs Of hindostan handlebar moustache and nose pin, is all smiles, sandwiched between Katrina and Prabhu Deva. Take a look at the picture here:

#Thugs A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 13, 2018 at 12:46am PST



Katrina's last film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan, has been a huge box office success. The domestic box office collection of the Yash Raj Films-produced movie, which was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, crossed over Rs 300 crore in the third week of its release, making it the second highest grosser of 2017.



Thugs Of Hindostan is Katrina's second consecutive film with YRF, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali 2018 release. Thugs Of Hindostan also reunites Aamir and Katrina with their Dhoom: 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.



Apart from Thugs Of Hindostan, Katrina is looking forward to the release of Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The Aanand L Rai-directed film will release a month after Thugs Of Hindostan in December 2018.



Aamir Khan, who was last seen in 2016's Dangal, has not announced another film after Thugs Of Hindostan.



