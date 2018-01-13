A Glimpse Of Katrina Kaif And Aamir Khan's Thug Life

Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan are busy with the preparation of their upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. Katrina, 34, shared a picture on Instagram, featuring herself, Aamir Khan and choreographer Prabhu Deva from what appears to be a dance studio. Katrina, everyone knows is a fabulous dancer and a meticulous artiste and by adding Prabhu Deva's tricky dance style to it, one can expected a Dhoom on the big screen. Aamir with his Thugs Of hindostan handlebar moustache and nose pin, is all smiles, sandwiched between Katrina and Prabhu Deva. Take a look at the picture here:
Katrina's last film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan, has been a huge box office success. The domestic box office collection of the Yash Raj Films-produced movie, which was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, crossed over Rs 300 crore in the third week of its release, making it the second highest grosser of 2017.
Thugs Of Hindostan is Katrina's second consecutive film with YRF, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali 2018 release. Thugs Of Hindostan also reunites Aamir and Katrina with their Dhoom: 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Aamir Khan, who was last seen in 2016's Dangal, has not announced another film after Thugs Of Hindostan.