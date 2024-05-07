Richa Chadha Reveals What Went Into The Making Of Masoom Dil: 'The Tears Are Real'

Richa Chadha in a still from the video. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha poured her heart and soul out into the Heeramandi song Masoom Dil Hai Mera and it shows. The song which is a turning point in the fate of Richa Chadha's character Lajjo and also the series, wasn't an easy process to film. (We will keep it spoiler-free). Richa Chadha shared a reel from the making of the emotional track and she wrote. "Wanna see what all goes into making a memorable character dancing her swan song with a master - The SLB? 2 hours of hair and make up... Got to work with Tanuja Dabir's make-up and Ashis Bogi (hairstylist) for Masoom Dil Hai Mera Then the heavy, oh so heavy Anarkali by Rimple and Harpreet."

Richa Chadha added in her post that the "cute doggies on set were the best stress busters... You see here me cuddling with the best baby puppers in a break." She added in her caption, "And our set favourite Bagheera taking a lap ride with Ashis! Some mirror practice of the bhaav, walking to our beautiful set, gearing up for the challenge! And afterwards... The tears are real... so you see Tanuja removing the remains of running mascara from under my eyes... Tell me what did you think of that last shot of Lajjo dancing."

Richa Chadha signed off by asking, "Be honest, did it make you cry?" Kusha Kapila commented on Richa Chadha's post, "How heartbreakingly beautiful is your portrayal of Lajjo. Lovelorn but not defeated, helpless but not hopeless, broken but not in spirit. You made all of us feel deeply, Richa."

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Earlier Richa Chadha mentioned that she was offered a different role in the show but she chose the character of Lajjo. The actress shared that despite being offered a role with more screen time, she decided to portray Lajjo because of the complex arc of her character in the series.

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."