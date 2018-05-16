Richa Chadha On Dharmendra: 'They Don't Make Them Like You Anymore'

Highlights
- Richa Chadha shared a picture with Dharmendra
- "Such a dream to meet this gentleman", Richa tweeted
- She was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's 'Daas Dev'
Take a look at Richa's posts here.
@aapkadharam ... they don't make 'em like you anymore ! pic.twitter.com/WoykLJc79q- TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 16, 2018
Richa, who made her Bollywood debut with Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye opposite Abhay Deol, is a quite active on social media and doesn't shy away from sharing different facets of her life with her fans. She recently posted a moving Mother's Day post on Instagram.
Happy Mother's Day Mummy ! To the most beautiful and kind person I know. I am not being partial, your students will agree... Must have done something right to deserve you as a mother. I have inherited your heart and your spine... they will outlast me even. I love you... the hardest part of my job is that I have to live away from you...everyday is Mother's Day... but today gave me an occasion to post.
Richa Chadha was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev, a modern rendition of the classic Devdas. She is currently shooting for Ghoomketu, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from that, she has Love Sonia, Cabaret and Section 375 in pipeline.
