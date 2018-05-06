Director Arjun Hingorani, Who launched Dharmendra, Dies

Veteran filmmaker Arjun Hingorani, who launched Dharmendra in Bollywood with 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, died yesterday. He was 92. The director-producer breathed his last at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. "Arjun Hingorani peacefully left for the heavenly abode," Atul Mohan, vice president of the Chamber of Film Journalists said in a statement. According to the statement, the last rites of the deceased filmmaker were performed in the Vrindavan dham. A prayer service is expected to be held in Mumbai.
Dharmendra took to Twitter to express his grief over Hingorani's demise.
"Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever... I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace!" he tweeted.
Arjun Hingorani, whose career spanned three decades beginning from 1960s, is mostly remembered for frequently collaborating with Dharmendra.
CommentsAfter launching the star, Arjun Hingorani developed a close friendship with him, and the duo went on to work in films like Kab Kyoon Aur Kahan (1970), Kahani Kismat Ki (1973), Sultanat (1983) and Kaun Kare Kurbanie (1991).
