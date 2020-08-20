Rhea Kapoor's Reply To 'Pretend Quarantine' Comment Is A Lesson On How To Shut Down Trolls

Rhea Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy rheakapoor)

Highlights Rhea shared a promotional post on Instagram

She wrote about having a drink in her garden

A user accused her of "pretend quarantining at home"

Producer Rhea Kapoor decided to a respond to an Instagram user, who thought she was pretending to practice social distancing while not actually doing do. Rhea recently shared a promotional Instagram post, in which she wrote about enjoying a drink in her garden while connecting with her friends over a video call. "Table set in the garden - Check. Tanqueray and Tonic - Check. Video call with my girls - Check. Perfect evening - Check," she wrote. Rhea's caption prompted a user to point out that her photos appear to have been clicked by a professional photographer. "Professional photographer while pretend quarantining at home - check," read the comment. And this was Rhea's biting response: "My friend is a professional photographer so I guess I lucked out. He got tested and isolated for weeks before we even met. Actual quarantining - check people who point fingers for no reason- check. Have a drink man. Relax and be safe."

Take a look at the comment exchange here:

Screenshot of comments exchange on Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Here's what Rhea Kapoor posted:

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Rhea's siblings. Apart from being a stylist, Rhea is also a quarantine chef - she often trends for her scrumptious home cooked meals, which she sends her celebrity friends such as Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind her sister Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor often trends for her loved-up posts with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani.