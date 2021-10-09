Here's What Rhea Kapoor Did After Returning From Her Vacation

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy rheakapoor )

All of us have our own comfort zones. Guess what's stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor's comfort space? She finds her peace haven in the company of her pet pooches, Lemon and Russell Crowe Kapoor. Time and again, we have seen Rhea's evergreen love for the doggos through her social media posts. It seems like she can never get enough of these two fur babies. In her latest Instagram post, we see Rhea lying on her bed beside Lemon and Russel. Rhea has just returned from the Rajasthan trip with her husband Karan Boolani and it looks like she has had a warm welcome from her pets. Her caption read, "There's no place like home".

Rhea Kapoor and team, who jetted off to Rajasthan to ring in Karan Boolani's birthday, had spent a lavish time during their trip. From poolside parties to enjoying high tea at a haunted fort, they did it all.

Only Rhea Kapoor could gush about the "perfect golden dusk" that she saw in the desolate ruins of the fort. Here's her post:

Rhea Kapoor also enjoyed her pool days at the exotic resort. Her photos also featured fashion designer Masaba Gupta. "Pool days are the best days," Rhea wrote.

The newlywed couple may have spent a really nice time on their trip. But Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani rarely leave their pet pooches out of their plans. During Rhea's reception, we got a glimpse of Russel in one of the photos on her Instagram album.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also got a "family photo" with Lemon and Russel during their wedding photoshoot. The two furballs stayed by their side as the couple posed for the memorable photos of the day. Karan Boolani wrote, "Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in August this year.