Rhea Chakraborty On Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss 15

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, on Saturday, dismissed the rumours of her participation in Salman Khan's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress shared a statement on her Instagram story that read: "I believe there are some rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not part of Bigg Boss. Love and Light, RC." Rhea Chakraborty's clarification arrived after a few media reports stated last month that the actress will be one of the contestants on the reality show, which premiered on Colors TV on Saturday.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has featured in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the first part of the grand premiere aired on Saturday night on Colors TV. Jay Bhanushali, Bigg Boss alumnus Asim's brother Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh and Ieshaan Sehgaal were introduced as the contestants yesterday. It is said that the last part of the grand premiere that will air today will show Bigg Boss OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty joining the rest of the contestants in the house.

Ranveer Singh was invited as a guest for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday. He promoted his upcoming show The Big Picture and had a lot of fun with host Salman Khan on the reality show.

