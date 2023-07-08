Remembering Dilip Kumar - Another Page From Saira Banu's Fond Memories

Image Instagrammed by Saira Banu. (Courtesy: Saira Banu Khan)

Veteran actor Saira Banu, who made her debut on Instagram yesterday, treated her Instafam with the second post on Saturday. The post is about none other than, her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar (who was fondly addressed as "Sahib" by Saira Banu). Saira Banu posted an endearing picture of Dilip Kumar from his younger days, where the actor shows his wide smile for the camera. In the new post, Saira has shared about the sartorial choices of Dilip Kumar and how she made him wear "a few colour shades" in his shirts.

Sharing the anecdote on Instagram, Saira Banu wrote in the caption, "Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of "Bush" shirts... I requested and got around him to please wear a few colour shades In his shirts... here he is laughing at me saying look!" Saira Banu continued, "I am wearing a colour... a yellow that you like Saira...but on condition that you promise to wear fluffy Organdy sarees that make you seem more substantial! Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again!"

Saira Banu's maiden post on Instagram was about Dilip Kumar as well. She made her Instagram debut on the second death anniversary of Dilip Kumar. She began the post with the verse, "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon" and wrote, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib."

Saira Banu continued, "This is the day, "7th of July" at "7 am" when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, 'Sahib', as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets." She added in her note, "My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still. I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up."

Dedicating her post to one and only Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, "Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being... a true picture of humility with dignity."

Saira Banu also mentioned in her post that she opened the account to "share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments..." Saira Banu concluded the post with these words, "On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar acted together in films like Sagina Mahato, Bairaag, Jwaar Bhaata.