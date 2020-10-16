Remember Suhana Khan's Fab New Pic? Guess Whose Wardrobe She Raided For The Dress

Suhana Khan shared this photo (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Shah Rakh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, currently in Mumbai with her parents, is raiding her mom's wardrobe for photoshoots. LOL. On Instagram recently, Suhana shared a glimpse of her photoshoot in a printed satin dress and in the comments section, revealed she borrowed it from her mother Gauri Khan. Replying to one of her school friends, who loved Suhana's outfit, she said: "It's my mum's." Suhana, known for her unique sense of fashion aesthetics, styled the wrap dress with a simple gold bracelet. On Thursday, she posted the photo on Instagram with an ROFL caption: "Gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it." We feel you, Suhana.

Last month, Suhana trended a great deal for revealing that she's been called "ugly" since she was 12. ""There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason," she wrote in a powerful post.

Suhana Khan, who aspires to become an actress, studies film at New York University. She has featured in a short film The Grey Part Of Blue, which was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College. Suhana can only take up acting as a career after finishing studies, as per dad Shah Rukh Khan's mandate. Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to sons AbRam and Aryan, who too is pursuing higher studies abroad but is currently at home in Mumbai.