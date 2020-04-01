Remember Rinku From Hera Pheri? Here's What She Looks Like Now - Pic Inside

A still from Hera Pheri. (courtesy YouTube)

As Hera Pheri clocked 20 years on Tuesday, the Internet kept itself busy with memes and TikTok videos from the iconic film. Nostalgia aside, an actress from the film (no, not Tabu), occupied a spot on the list of trends. Remember Rinku, who played the granddaughter of a famous businessman? Well, we just found out what she looks like now and the Internet is busy crushing on her. Ann Alexia Anra, who famously starred as Rinku in the film, describes herself as an "entrepreneur, ex-actor and environmental consultant" in her Instagram bio.

Suniel Shetty shared a few stills from the film on Instagram, along with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, on Tuesday and he wrote in his post: "20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime!"

Hera Pheri, an adaptation of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, resonates with today's generation courtesy its iconic dialogues, its ensemble cast and of course, Paresh Rawal's unforgettable accent. The film that starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Tabu, was directed by Priyadarshan.

The film showcased the story of a landlord and his two paying guests who chanced upon the opportunity of getting rich, when the granddaughter of a famous businessman got kidnapped and the kidnapper mistakenly called them for ransom, leading to a comedy of errors.