Remember Hrithik Roshan's Brother From Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai? Here's What He Looks Like Now - Pic Inside

On Tuesday morning, an actor from Rakesh Roshan's 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai occupied a spot on the list of trends. No, it wasn't the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan. We are talking about the actor who played the role of Hrithik's younger brother Amit in the film. Well, we just found out what he looks like now and we can't wait to share it with you. Abhishek Sharma, who starred as Rohit, has also been a part of several TV shows including Miley Jab Hum Tum and Yaro Ka Tashan. The actor also stars in Eros Now's mini-series Date Gone Wrong 2.

A few years ago, the actor posted a collage which comprised a still from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, juxtaposed with a relatively recent photograph of himself. The caption on his post tread: "The only change you see in the pic is the outside appearance but inside I'm still the kid who wants learn and do more for entertaining. Gratitude."

Hrithik was directed by his filmmaker dad Rakesh Roshan in his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, in which he played dual roles and co-starred with Ameesha Patel, who also made her entry in Bollywood with the movie. The film emerged as a hit and made a star out of Hrithik Roshan. For his portrayal of Raj and Rohit in the film, Hrithik Rishan won both the Filmfare Award for Best Debut and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

The film also fetched Rakesh Roshan his first ever Filmfare Award as a director. Besides Hrithik, Ameesha Patel and Abhishek Sharma, the film also starred Dalip Tahil and Anupam Kher. Other than the film, its tracks like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein and Na Tum Jano Na Hum also became huge hits.