Remember Child Star Master Raju? What He Looks Like Now

If you are a fan of Bollywood movies of the Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan vintage, child artiste Master Raju will be very familiar. Raju Shrestha's many films include Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan and Chitchor; he won the National Award for Best Child Artist for the last film. Just so you know, this story isn't entirely random - the artist formerly known as Master Raju commented on a tweet shared by a film portal today and received a compliment from a very exalted source - actor Manoj Bajpayee. "I played young Amitabh in this film. Small role in a big film," Master Raju tweeted to a post on 1978 film Trishul. He received what was surely an unexpected response; "You were so good in it. My own favourite is Parichay," tweeted back Manoj Bajpayee.

You were so so good in it !! My own favourite is Parichay !! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 5, 2021

Raju Shrestha is still active in showbiz - his most recent post on Instagram is this picture of meeting Shakti Kapoor in connection to an event.

The former Master Raju has also appeared in TV shows like Jai Hanuman, CID, Adaalat and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.

Raju Shrestha's Instagram is a fund of information on films' he's been in - he played young Shashi Kapoor in Deewar, he starred with Rajesh Khanna in movies like Daag, Amar Prem and Bawarchi, with Dharmendra in films such as Samadhi, Krodhi and Dream Girl, and with Amitabh Bachchan in any number of films.

As Master Raju, he was cast in an award-winning role in Chitchor with Amol Palekar and Zarina Wahab.

His own favourite is Kitaab, starring Bengali cinematic legend Uttam Kumar.

The role Raju Shrestha ended up playing most often as an adult is that of Narad Muni across several shows beginning with Jai Hanuman.

