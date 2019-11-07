Remember Actress Farah Naaz? She Was Spotted At A Film Event. See Pics

Farah Naaz with her husband Sumeet Saigal.

Remember Farah Naaz, the actress who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in the 1986 film Naseeb Apna Apna? Well, she was recently spotted at the special screening of Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar. The reason we have brought this up today is because Farah Naaz made a public appearance after a long time and it is so good to see her again. Farah, who is actress Tabu's elder sister, has featured in several hits in the Eighties and the Nineties. She has also worked with Aditya Pancholi (Sooraj Pancholi's father) in the 1990 film Veeru Dada. On Wednesday, the former actress attended the screening of Sooraj's upcoming film with her actor husband Sumeet Saigal. Farah was previously married to actor Vindu Dara Singh, with whom she has a son - Fateh Randhawa.

See Farah Naaz's pictures from the screening:

Farah with husband Sumeet at the screening.

The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs.

For those who don't know, Tabu and Farah are nieces of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who is the daughter of renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Azmi.

Farah Naaz made her acting debut with Yash Chopra's 1985 film Faasle, which also starred Sunil Dutt, Farooque Shaikh, Deepti Naval and Raj Kiran. She went on to work with actors like Aamir Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda and Jackie Shroff.

Farah Naaz, who has an unverified account on Instagram, often shares throwback pictures of herself and her former co-stars. Take a look:

She has also shared some adorable pictures of herself and her sister Tabu.

In her career spanning two decades, Farah Naaz has worked with renowned filmmakers like JP Dutta (Yateem, 1988), Yash Chopra (Faasle), Rakesh Roshan (Kala Bazaar, 1989) and Priyadarshan (Hulchul, 2004). She was last seen in the 2005 film Shikhar alongside Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Amrita Rao.

