On Tabu's Birthday, A Special Throwback Treat From Her Sister Farah Naaz

Highlights Tabu is the younger sister of Farah Naaz, who was also an actress Farah Naaz has featured in films like Naseeb Apna Apna and Love 86 Tabu, 47 today, is awaiting the release of Jawaani Jaaneman

That's Tabu! Yes, Tabu with her elder sister Farah Naaz, who was also an actress in the Eighties and the Nineties. On Monday, Farah Naaz shared a throwback photo of herself, which doubled as a birthday post for the latter. "Happy birthday, my dear sister," she captioned the picture. In the old black-and white picture, Tabu and Farah Naaz, each festooned with a flower garland, posed for a studio photographer. Tabu's slightly baffled expression is adorable. Tabu, 47 today, and Farah Naaz are nieces of Shabana Azmi and Baba Azmi, whose parents are poet Kaifi Azmi (also a renowned lyricist and writer in Bollywood) and theatre actress Shaukat Azmi, who is best-known for her roles in Umrao Jaan and Garam Hawa.

Here's Farah Naaz's post for Tabu on her birthday:

A screenshot of Farah Naaz's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: iamfarahnaaz)

Tabu made her full-fledged Bollywood entry in 1994 with Pehla Pehla Pyar which went unnoticed while her breakthrough film Vijaypath released in the same year. She went on to star in movies like Haqeeqat, Jeet, Maachis (for which she won the Best Actress National Award), Virasat, Chachi 420 and Biwi No 1 to name a few. She won her second Best Actress National Award for 2001 film Chandni Bar.

Tabu's last few films were Bharat, De De Pyaar De and AndhaDhun while she is awaiting the release of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Tabu's sister Farah Naaz was launched in Bollywood by Yash Raj Films in 1985 film Faasle, which failed at the box office but helped Farah in getting films like Naseeb Apna Apna and Love 86. Farah Naaz also featured in critically-acclaimed films like Yateem, Woh Phir Aayegi and Begunaah. Her last few films were Shikhar (2005) and Hulchul (2004).

