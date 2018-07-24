That's Bhagyashree In Amsterdam. Guess Who Is The Actress With Her

Bhagyashree with her husband Himalay Dassani and... (Image courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Bhagyashree posed with actress Farah Naaz Farah Naaz think they were Ranveer Singh's "fashion inspiration" Farah Naaz is Tabu's elder sister

Actress Farah Naaz is the right answer. Farah Naaz, who has featured in films like Naseeb Apna Apna with Rishi Kapoor, Kaarnama co-starring Vinod Khanna; and Woh Phir Aayegi and Begunaah opposite Rajesh Khanna, shared a throwback picture featuring herself; and actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani. The picture was taken sometime in the Eighties in Amsterdam. But it is Farah Naaz's caption which is winning the Internet: "Amsterdam vacation with witty Himalay Dassani and the sweetest Bhagyashree... Also don't forget to see my oversized denim jacket and pants, Bhagyashree's heavy print sweater and Himalay's colourful tie, I think we are Ranveer Singh fashion inspiration." Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion statement and we think Farah Naaz may have a point.

Check out Farah Naaz's post here:

Farah Naaz has worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers such as Yash Chopra (Faasle), Rakesh Roshan (Kala Bazaar), Priyadarshan (Hulchul) and JP Dutta (Yateem) in a career spanning two decades. She was last seen in John Matthew Matthan's 2015 film Shikhar. Farah Naaz is the niece of actress Shabana Azmi and the elder sister of actress Tabu.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree became an overnight star after starring in Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan but her popularity faded after starring in a few more films, none of which were as big as the Sooraj Barjatya-directed film. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kasti and Laut Aao Trisha, which was also her last small screen appearance.