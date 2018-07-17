Good To See Actress Farah Naaz. Remember Her? Here's What She Recently Posted. Pic Inside

Farah Naaz starred in several Nineties film (Image courtesy: iamfarhanaaz)

The Internet has chanced upon a picture of actress Farah Naaz. Remember? She starred in several Nineties film, including Rishi Kapoor's Naseeb Apna Apna. In then and now picture which Farah shared on her unverified Instagram account, she can be seen sharing the frame with her grandmother. "My role model, my loving grandmom," she wrote, adding a heart emoticon. "Super photo," commented actress Tabu, who is also Farah Naaz's sister. The picture is indeed a treat to all Farah Naaz's fans and comments asking her to make a comeback have been posted. "Loved you as an actress. Would love to see you on screen again" and "always pretty and we miss you in movies," are the comments on the picture.



This is the first entry Farah Naaz, 49, has made on Instagram this year. Her last post, a picture with Tabu and mom Rizwana, was shared in January 2017.

Farah Naaz's Instagram is a gold mine of throwback photos (also featuring Tabu). We've collated some of them here. (Thank us later).

Tabu and Farah are veteran actress Shabana Azmi's nieces.

Farah Naaz, who made her debut back in 1985, has co-starred with stars like Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Govinda and Aamir Khan. Faasle, directed by Yash Chopra, and also starring Sunil Dutt, Farooque Shaikh, Deepti Naval and Raj Kiran, was her first film. 2004's Hulchul and 2006's Shikhar were her last two films.



