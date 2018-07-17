Good To See Actress Farah Naaz. Remember Her? Here's What She Recently Posted. Pic Inside

The Internet has chanced upon a picture of actress Farah Naaz with her grandmother

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 17, 2018 20:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Good To See Actress Farah Naaz. Remember Her? Here's What She Recently Posted. Pic Inside

Farah Naaz starred in several Nineties film (Image courtesy: iamfarhanaaz)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My role model, my loving grandmom," she wrote
  2. "Super photo," commented Tabu
  3. Fans asked her to make a comeback

The Internet has chanced upon a picture of actress Farah Naaz. Remember? She starred in several Nineties film, including Rishi Kapoor's Naseeb Apna Apna. In then and now picture which Farah shared on her unverified Instagram account, she can be seen sharing the frame with her grandmother. "My role model, my loving grandmom," she wrote, adding a heart emoticon. "Super photo," commented actress Tabu, who is also Farah Naaz's sister. The picture is indeed a treat to all Farah Naaz's fans and comments asking her to make a comeback have been posted. "Loved you as an actress. Would love to see you on screen again" and "always pretty and we miss you in movies," are the comments on the picture.

Take a look.
 

 

My Role Model, my loving grandmom, Aapa Bee

A post shared by Farha Naaz (@iamfarhanaaz) on

 


This is the first entry Farah Naaz, 49, has made on Instagram this year. Her last post, a picture with Tabu and mom Rizwana, was shared in January 2017.

 

 

 

 

#threemusketeers

A post shared by Farha Naaz (@iamfarhanaaz) on

 


Farah Naaz's Instagram is a gold mine of throwback photos (also featuring Tabu). We've collated some of them here. (Thank us later).

 

 

 

 

 

I don't need a thursday to #throwback

A post shared by Farha Naaz (@iamfarhanaaz) on

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Farha Naaz (@iamfarhanaaz) on

 

 

 

 

 

happy birthday my dear sister

A post shared by Farha Naaz (@iamfarhanaaz) on

 


Tabu and Farah are veteran actress Shabana Azmi's nieces.

 

 

 

 

 

#family

A post shared by Farha Naaz (@iamfarhanaaz) on

 


Farah Naaz, who made her debut back in 1985, has co-starred with stars like Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Govinda and Aamir Khan. Faasle, directed by Yash Chopra, and also starring Sunil Dutt, Farooque Shaikh, Deepti Naval and Raj Kiran, was her first film. 2004's Hulchul and 2006's Shikhar were her last two films.

She is married to actor Sumeet Saigal. She is divorced from actor Vindu Dara Singh.

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Farah NaazFarah Naaz TabuFarah Naaz actress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................